NSF Diego Garcia conducts annual tree lighting ceremony

Cmdr. Clifton Butler, assigned to U.S. Navy Medical Readiness Training Unit, places an ornament during Diego Garcia’s annual tree lighting ceremony December 1, 2023. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations.

