Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSF Diego Garcia conducts annual tree lighting ceremony

    NSF Diego Garcia conducts annual tree lighting ceremony

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Seaman Raquell Williams 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    Cmdr. Clifton Butler, assigned to U.S. Navy Medical Readiness Training Unit, places an ornament during Diego Garcia’s annual tree lighting ceremony December 1, 2023. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 04:21
    Photo ID: 8149272
    VIRIN: 231201-N-VD231-1006
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia conducts annual tree lighting ceremony, by SN Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT