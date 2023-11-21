Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-12 squadrons train throughout Japan

    MT. FUJI, JAPAN

    06.03.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 115 fly in formation near Mount Fuji, Japan, June 3, 2023. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12 routinely conduct flight operations to maintain a high-level of combat readiness in the Indo-Pacific. Alongside hosting unit deployment program squadrons, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing is home to the U.S. Marine Corps’ only permanently forward-deployed 5th generation aircraft squadrons. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon)

    This work, MAG-12 squadrons train throughout Japan, by Cpl Tyler Harmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mt. Fuji
    Formation Flight
    1st MAW
    Training
    Legacy Aircraft
    MAG12

