MAG-12 squadrons train throughout Japan

U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 115 fly in formation near Mount Fuji, Japan, June 3, 2023. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12 routinely conduct flight operations to maintain a high-level of combat readiness in the Indo-Pacific. Alongside hosting unit deployment program squadrons, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing is home to the U.S. Marine Corps’ only permanently forward-deployed 5th generation aircraft squadrons. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon)

