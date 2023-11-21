Coast Guard oversees Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 underwater survey in Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii

Two skip boxes full of debris collected from the harbor floor are staged alongside a barge for future transfer to a disposition lot in Lahaina, Hawaii, Nov. 16, 2023. The Unified Command, comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaii Department of Health, contracted Global Diving and Salvage to conduct salvage and recovery operations at Lahaina Harbor in support of Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

Date Taken: 11.16.2023
Location: LAHAINA, HI, US