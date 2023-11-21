Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard oversees Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 underwater survey in Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii [Image 3 of 3]

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Two skip boxes full of debris collected from the harbor floor are staged alongside a barge for future transfer to a disposition lot in Lahaina, Hawaii, Nov. 16, 2023. The Unified Command, comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaii Department of Health, contracted Global Diving and Salvage to conduct salvage and recovery operations at Lahaina Harbor in support of Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard oversees Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 underwater survey in Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brandon Hillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard
    Global Diving and Salvage
    Coast Guard District 14
    Lahaina
    ESF #10
    Hawaii Wildfires 2023

