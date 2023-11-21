Coast Guard oversees Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 underwater survey in Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii

Contracted diver Talus Carpenter shows Coast Guard Capt. Melanie Burnham, incident commander, Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10, and Ruth Yender, scientific support coordinator for the Pacific Islands with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, incident-generated debris collected from the harbor floor in Lahaina, Hawaii, Nov. 16, 2023. The Unified Command, comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaii Department of Health, contracted Global Diving and Salvage to conduct salvage and recovery operations at Lahaina Harbor in support of ESF #10. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

