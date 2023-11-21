Response personnel with Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 conduct an underwater survey using real-time diver footage of the ocean floor at Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii, Nov. 16, 2023. The Unified Command, comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaii Department of Health, contracted Global Diving and Salvage to conduct salvage and recovery operations at Lahaina Harbor in support of ESF #10. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 02:13
|Photo ID:
|8149121
|VIRIN:
|231116-G-PJ308-1082
|Resolution:
|7807x5231
|Size:
|10.35 MB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard oversees Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 underwater survey in Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brandon Hillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT