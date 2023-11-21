Linebacker of the Week: Senior Airman Tristan Lewis

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tristan Lewis, a wing administrator for the 36th Wing, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 29, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Saxton)

