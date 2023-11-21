Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Linebacker of the Week: Senior Airman Tristan Lewis [Image 1 of 4]

    Linebacker of the Week: Senior Airman Tristan Lewis

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tristan Lewis, a wing administrator for the 36th Wing, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 29, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Saxton)

    This work, Linebacker of the Week: Senior Airman Tristan Lewis [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    Linebacker
    36 Wing

