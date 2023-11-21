Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Visits USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 3 of 3]

    Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Visits USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    BUSAN, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    231121-N-PV401-1015 BUSAN, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (Nov. 22, 2023) Capt. Matthew Thomas, right, commanding officer (CO) of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) greets Shin Wonsik, Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense, in the CO’s in-port cabin aboard Vinson, Nov. 21. USS Carl Vinson is in Republic of Korea for a scheduled port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional partnerships. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Location: BUSAN, 26, KR
    TAGS

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Busan
    Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense

