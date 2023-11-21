231121-N-PV401-1015 BUSAN, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (Nov. 22, 2023) Capt. Matthew Thomas, right, commanding officer (CO) of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) greets Shin Wonsik, Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense, in the CO’s in-port cabin aboard Vinson, Nov. 21. USS Carl Vinson is in Republic of Korea for a scheduled port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional partnerships. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 00:47 Photo ID: 8149020 VIRIN: 231122-N-PV401-1015 Resolution: 3638x2421 Size: 565.94 KB Location: BUSAN, 26, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Visits USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Elizabeth Grubbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.