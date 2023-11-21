Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Visits USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

231122-N-PV401-1018 BUSAN, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (Nov. 22, 2023) Shin Wonsik, Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense, salutes side boys in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Nov. 22. USS Carl Vinson is in Republic of Korea for a scheduled port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional partnerships. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)

