Yama Sakura 85: Sparrow Dance

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mindi Furnier, a Soldier assigned to the 7th Infantry Division, poses alongside a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s North Eastern Army after gifting her with a unit patch, during a cultural experience exchange prior to the start of Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Sendai, Japan, Dec 2, 2023. Soldiers from different U.S. Army units joined JGSDF members in an evening of food, conversation, and cultural activities before the kickoff of the joint training exercise. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS 85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Participants from the JGSDF and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ashley Xie)



