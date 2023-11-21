U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Azalee Dela Cruz, a Soldier assigned to the 7th Infantry Division, poses with Sgt. Kenji Nagata, a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s North Eastern Army interpreter, during a cultural experience exchange prior to the start of Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Sendai, Japan, Dec 2, 2023. Soldiers from different U.S. Army units joined JGSDF members in an evening of food, conversation, and cultural activities before the kickoff of the joint training exercise. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS 85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Participants from the JGSDF and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ashley Xie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 00:19 Photo ID: 8149007 VIRIN: 231202-A-GT064-1010 Resolution: 4796x3197 Size: 0 B Location: CAMP SENDAI, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yama Sakura 85: Sparrow Dance [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.