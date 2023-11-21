U.S. Air Force Maj. Zach “Badger” Overbey, Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23) mission commander and pilot, holds up a peace sign on the ramp of a 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules after airdropping humanitarian aid for the islanders of Koror, Dec. 3, 2023. OCD is the Department of Defense’s longest-running humanitarian airlift operation. The tradition began during the Christmas season in 1952 when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw islanders waving at them from the island of Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. In the spirit of Christmas, the aircrew dropped a bundle of supplies attached to a parachute to the islanders below, giving the operation its name. Today, airdrop operations include more than 50 islands throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 23:42
|Photo ID:
|8148988
|VIRIN:
|231203-F-RU502-1474
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.09 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Merry Christmas, from Ray Overbey [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Taylor Altier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Merry Christmas, from Ray Overbey
