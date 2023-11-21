Merry Christmas, from Ray Overbey

U.S. Air Force Maj. Zach “Badger” Overbey, Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23) mission commander and pilot, sits on the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules amongst bundles of humanitarian aid bound for the islanders of Koror, prior to the first flight of OCD 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 3, 2023. Badger tragically lost his father to suicide in 2014, but says some of their last conversations were about searching for ways to give back and be of service. For the past three years, Badger has honored his father’s memory through his committed service to OCD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

