    Merry Christmas, from Ray Overbey [Image 6 of 12]

    Merry Christmas, from Ray Overbey

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Zach “Badger” Overbey, Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23) mission commander and pilot, steps out of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron prior to the first flight of OCD 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 3, 2023. OCD is the Department of Defense’s longest-running humanitarian airlift operation. The tradition began during the Christmas season in 1952 when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw islanders waving at them from the island of Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. In the spirit of Christmas, the aircrew dropped a bundle of supplies attached to a parachute to the islanders below, giving the operation its name. Today, airdrop operations include more than 50 islands throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 23:42
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PACAF
    Operation Christmas Drop
    Yokota AB
    INDOPACOM
    OCD23

