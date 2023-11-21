Merry Christmas, from Ray Overbey

A decorated bundle of humanitarian aid bound for the remote island communities across the Pacific, sits in a hangar during the Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23) bundle building event at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 2, 2023. U.S. Air Force Maj. Zach “Badger” Overbey, OCD 23 mission commander and C-130J Super Hercules pilot, also signed the bundle with a message for his late father, Ray. Badger tragically lost his father to suicide in 2014, but says some of their last conversations were about searching for ways to give back and be of service. For the past three years, Badger has honored his father’s memory through his committed service to OCD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

