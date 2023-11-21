Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Merry Christmas, from Ray Overbey [Image 5 of 12]

    Merry Christmas, from Ray Overbey

    GUAM

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A decorated bundle of humanitarian aid bound for the remote island communities across the Pacific, sits in a hangar during the Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23) bundle building event at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 2, 2023. U.S. Air Force Maj. Zach “Badger” Overbey, OCD 23 mission commander and C-130J Super Hercules pilot, also signed the bundle with a message for his late father, Ray. Badger tragically lost his father to suicide in 2014, but says some of their last conversations were about searching for ways to give back and be of service. For the past three years, Badger has honored his father’s memory through his committed service to OCD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 23:42
    Photo ID: 8148978
    VIRIN: 231202-F-RU502-1148
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Merry Christmas, from Ray Overbey [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Taylor Altier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Operation Christmas Drop
    Yokota AB
    INDOPACOM
    OCD23

