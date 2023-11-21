Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 85: Sparrow Dance [Image 4 of 5]

    Yama Sakura 85: Sparrow Dance

    CAMP SENDAI, JAPAN

    12.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Japan

    Students enrolled in the Hirose Suzumeko Academy dance the “Sparrow Dance” alongside U.S. Soldiers during a cultural experience exchange event prior to the start of Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Sendai, Japan, Dec 2, 2023. Soldiers from different U.S. Army units joined JGSDF members in an evening of food, conversation, and cultural activities before the kickoff of the joint training exercise. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS 85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Participants from the JGSDF and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer)

