    Yama Sakura 85: Sparrow Dance [Image 3 of 5]

    Yama Sakura 85: Sparrow Dance

    CAMP SENDAI, JAPAN

    12.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Campbell, a Soldier assigned to the 7th Infantry Division, poses with Warrant Officer Kosuke Watahiki, the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force’s North Eastern Army Sergeant Major, during a cultural experience exchange prior to the start of Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Sendai, Japan, Dec 2, 2023. Soldiers from different U.S. Army units joined JGSDF members in an evening of food, conversation, and cultural activities before the kickoff of the joint training exercise. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS 85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Participants from the JGSDF and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ashley Xie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 22:25
    Photo ID: 8148909
    VIRIN: 231202-A-GT064-1003
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 0 B
    Location: CAMP SENDAI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 85: Sparrow Dance [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USJapanAlliance
    YS
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    AusArmy
    YS85
    YamaSakura85

