Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau

(Left to right) U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Magno, Maj. Zach “Badger” Overbey, and Tech. Sgt. James Hurst, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Airmen, sit on the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules after completing low-cost, low-altitude (LCLA) bundle drops at the island of Koror, Dec. 3, 2023 during Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). The capabilities employed during OCD are a unique method of delivery suited to the region. Coast Humanitarian Air Drop (CHAD) takes the LCLA capability to the types of environments seen in many places throughout the Pacific. Together, CHAD and LCLA represent a unique Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Response capability that enables rapid response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

