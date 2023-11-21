Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Hurst, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, shows his smile after conducting low-cost, low-altitude (LCLA) bundle drops at the island nation of Koror, Dec. 3, 2023 during Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). LCLA airdrops used during OCD are cost-efficient and utilize readily available resources and repurposed personnel parachutes to build supply pallets at a fraction of the cost of other airdrop bundles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

