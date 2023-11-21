U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Hurst, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, shows his smile after conducting low-cost, low-altitude (LCLA) bundle drops at the island nation of Koror, Dec. 3, 2023 during Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). LCLA airdrops used during OCD are cost-efficient and utilize readily available resources and repurposed personnel parachutes to build supply pallets at a fraction of the cost of other airdrop bundles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 21:46
|Photo ID:
|8148896
|VIRIN:
|231203-O-PM645-1138
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|PW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT