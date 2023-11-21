Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau [Image 8 of 12]

    Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau

    PALAU

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Hurst, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, shows his smile after conducting low-cost, low-altitude (LCLA) bundle drops at the island nation of Koror, Dec. 3, 2023 during Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). LCLA airdrops used during OCD are cost-efficient and utilize readily available resources and repurposed personnel parachutes to build supply pallets at a fraction of the cost of other airdrop bundles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 21:46
    Photo ID: 8148896
    VIRIN: 231203-O-PM645-1138
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau
    TAGS

    interoperability
    Operation Christmas Drop
    alliance
    partnership
    Republic of Palau
    OCD23

