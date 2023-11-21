Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau

(Left to right) U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Hurst and Master Sgt. Justin Magno, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmasters, push bundles over the Republic of Palau, Dec. 3, 2023, during OCD 23. The aircraft, callsign Santa 36, delivered two bundles to the people of Koror. OCD is the longest-running Department of Defense humanitarian and disaster relief mission. Each year, the USAF partners with countries in the Pacific Air Forces area of responsibility to deliver supplies to remote islands in the South-Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

