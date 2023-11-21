Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chris Casler, 374th Operations Group deputy commander, flies over the Republic of Palau, Dec. 3, 2023, during Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). The aircraft, callsign Santa 36, delivered two bundles to the people of Koror. OCD is the longest-running Department of Defense humanitarian and disaster relief mission. Each year, the USAF partners with countries in the Pacific Air Forces area of responsibility to deliver supplies to remote islands in the South-Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

