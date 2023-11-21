Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau [Image 1 of 12]

    Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau

    PALAU

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Miranda Bapty, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23) deputy mission commander, flies over the Republic of Palau, Dec. 3, 2023, during OCD 23. The aircraft, callsign Santa 36, delivered two bundles to the people of Koror. OCD is the longest-running Department of Defense humanitarian and disaster relief mission. Each year, the USAF partners with countries in the Pacific Air Forces area of responsibility to deliver supplies to remote islands in the South-Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 21:46
    Photo ID: 8148884
    VIRIN: 231203-O-PM645-3631
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau
    anta 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau
    Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau
    Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau
    Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau
    Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau
    Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau
    Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau
    Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau
    Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau
    Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau
    Santa 36: 36th EAS delivers LCLA humanitarian bundles to Palau

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    Operation Christmas Drop
    alliance
    partnership
    Republic of Palau
    OCD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT