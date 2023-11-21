36th EAS completes first day of bundle drops for OCD23

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joneen Terlaje (left), and Senior Airman Kesandra Fernandez, 44th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation journeymen, secure a supply bundle before loading it onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 3, 2023. This day marked the first day of bundle drops to the remote populations of Micronesia and Palau. Events like OCD 23 allow us to provide needed assistance to remote populations while also offering an opportunity to maintain preparedness for real world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

