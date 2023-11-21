Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th EAS completes first day of bundle drops for OCD23 [Image 1 of 14]

    36th EAS completes first day of bundle drops for OCD23

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Brown, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron production superintendent, laughs at a joke while completing a pre-flight check in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 3, 2023. This day marked the first bundle drops of 2023 to the remote populations of Micronesia and Palau. Events like OCD 23 allow us to provide needed assistance to remote populations while also offering an opportunity to maintain preparedness for real world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 19:24
    Photo ID: 8148724
    VIRIN: 231203-F-ID959-1009
    Resolution: 5228x3734
    Size: 5.22 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th EAS completes first day of bundle drops for OCD23 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    HADR
    Operation Christmas Drop
    INDOPACOM
    36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron
    OCD23

