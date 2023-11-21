Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hokanson participates in 2023 Reagan National Defense Forum [Image 5 of 5]

    Hokanson participates in 2023 Reagan National Defense Forum

    SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, participates in a panel discussion at the 2023 Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, Simi Valley, California, Dec. 2, 2023. Hokanson joined U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Under Secretary of the Army Gabriel O. Camarillo, and Karl Rove to discuss how to boost military recruitment and readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 18:56
    Photo ID: 8148721
    VIRIN: 231202-Z-VX744-1267
    Resolution: 6261x4174
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: SIMI VALLEY, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hokanson participates in 2023 Reagan National Defense Forum [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hokanson participates in 2023 Reagan National Defense Forum
    Hokanson participates in 2023 Reagan National Defense Forum
    Hokanson participates in 2023 Reagan National Defense Forum
    Hokanson participates in 2023 Reagan National Defense Forum
    Hokanson participates in 2023 Reagan National Defense Forum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    CNGB
    Daniel Hokanson
    Reagan National Defense Forum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT