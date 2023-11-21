Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arizona National Guard Muster 2023 [Image 5 of 5]

    Arizona National Guard Muster 2023

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylyn White 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Private 1st Class Tewakeedah Martin, 856th Military Police Company wheeled vehicle mechanic, and her parents pose for a group photo prior to her singing the National Anthem at the Arizona National Guard Muster at Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2023. More than 3,200 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen proudly assembled before Governor Hobbs and Major General Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Adjutant General of Arizona and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, as their family members and community supporters looked on. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylyn White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 16:24
    Photo ID: 8148578
    VIRIN: 231203-Z-AN673-1496
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.32 MB
    Location: MESA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard Muster 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Taylyn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arizona National Guard Muster 2023
    Arizona National Guard Muster 2023
    Arizona National Guard Muster 2023
    Arizona National Guard Muster 2023
    Arizona National Guard Muster 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Arizona National Guard Muster 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona
    AZNG
    AZMuster23
    Muster23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT