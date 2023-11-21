Arizona National Guard Muster 2023

Major General Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Adjutant General of Arizona and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and Governor Katie Hobbs and Sabra Ahmed Al Hooti, Deputy Chief of Mission, the Sultanate of Oman Embassy to the United States of America, view a formation of service members during the 2023 Arizona National Guard Muster at Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2023. More than 3,200 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen proudly assembled before Governor Hobbs and Major General Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Adjutant General of Arizona and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, as their family members and community supporters looked on. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylyn White)

Date Taken: 12.03.2023