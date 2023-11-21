Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard Muster 2023 [Image 1 of 2]

    Arizona National Guard Muster 2023

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs presents his excellency Yerzhan Ashikbayev, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United States with an Arizona National Guard military challenge coin during the 2023 Arizona National Guard Muster at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2023. More than 3,200 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen proudly assembled before Governor Hobbs and Major General Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Adjutant General of Arizona and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, as their family members and community supporters looked on. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 14:30
    Location: MESA, AZ, US
    Arizona
    AZNG
    AZMuster23
    Muster23

