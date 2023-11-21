Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 23.2: MAG-39 provides support for airfield seizure [Image 2 of 2]

    Steel Knight 23.2: MAG-39 provides support for airfield seizure

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare to land with Marines from 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, for a simulated airfield seizure during a mission rehearsal exercise as part of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 2, 2023. Steel Knight maintains and sharpens I Marine Expeditionary Force as America’s expeditionary force in readiness – organized, trained and equipped to respond to any crisis, anytime, anywhere. This exercise will certify 5th Marines to be forward-postured in Australia as Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, a six-month deployment during which Marines train with Australian allies and facilitate rapid response to crises and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)

    This work, Steel Knight 23.2: MAG-39 provides support for airfield seizure [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

