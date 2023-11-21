2-69 Armored Regiment Soldiers help local Polish town celebrate holiday event

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brice Bennett, a supply sergeant with Golf Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, shows local residents the inside of an Army vehicle during a holiday festival in Mikołajki, Poland, Dec. 3, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

