Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-69 Armored Regiment Soldiers help local Polish town celebrate holiday event [Image 2 of 6]

    2-69 Armored Regiment Soldiers help local Polish town celebrate holiday event

    MIKOłAJKI, POLAND

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brice Bennett, a supply sergeant, and Cpl. Michael Crouse, a mechanic, both with Golf Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, talk with local children during a holiday festival in Mikołajki, Poland, Dec. 3, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 12:55
    Photo ID: 8148351
    VIRIN: 231203-Z-YU904-1111
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.46 MB
    Location: MIKOłAJKI, PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-69 Armored Regiment Soldiers help local Polish town celebrate holiday event [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2-69 Armored Regiment Soldiers help local Polish town celebrate holiday event
    2-69 Armored Regiment Soldiers help local Polish town celebrate holiday event
    2-69 Armored Regiment Soldiers help local Polish town celebrate holiday event
    2-69 Armored Regiment Soldiers help local Polish town celebrate holiday event
    2-69 Armored Regiment Soldiers help local Polish town celebrate holiday event
    2-69 Armored Regiment Soldiers help local Polish town celebrate holiday event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT