Outstanding airmen and employees honored

Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Brancato, 127th Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Richard Gordon, 127th Wing command chief master sergeant, right, present Master. Sgt. Trina Ramos, job title, 127th Medical Group, as the 127th Wing’s outstanding senior non-commissioned officer of the year at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Dec. 2, 2023. The winners of the Airmen, non-commission officers, and company-grade officer categories will go on to compete against Michigan Air National Guard Airmen at the state-level awards, where winners will be selected and announced in the summer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea E. FitzPatrick)

