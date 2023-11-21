Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outstanding airmen and employees honored [Image 3 of 3]

    Outstanding airmen and employees honored

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea FitzPatrick 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Brancato, 127th Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Richard Gordon, 127th Wing command chief master sergeant, right, present Master. Sgt. Trina Ramos, job title, 127th Medical Group, as the 127th Wing’s outstanding senior non-commissioned officer of the year at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Dec. 2, 2023. The winners of the Airmen, non-commission officers, and company-grade officer categories will go on to compete against Michigan Air National Guard Airmen at the state-level awards, where winners will be selected and announced in the summer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea E. FitzPatrick)

    This work, Outstanding airmen and employees honored [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    oay
    127th Wing
    outstanding airmen of the year

