Outstanding airmen and employees honored

Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Brancato, 127th Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Richard Gordon, 127th Wing command chief master sergeant, present Airman 1st Class Cole Alli, 127th Operations Group, as the 127th Wing’s outstanding airman of the year at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Dec. 2, 2023. The winners of the Airmen, non-commissioned, and company-grade officer categories will go on to compete against Michigan Air National Guard Airmen at the state-level awards, where winners will be selected and announced in the summer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea E. FitzPatrick)

