First Sergeant Council delivers holiday spirit to Alamo Wing

Master Sgt. Delbert Templeton, 433rd Airlift Wing

resiliency integrator first sergeant, hands holiday candy

to service members arriving at the Growden Gate during

the December Unit Training Assembly next to Senior

Airman Hailey O’Connor, 802nd Security Forces member,

as she checks their identification, Dec. 2, 2023, at Joint

Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The First Sergeant

Council gifted holiday candy bags to service members

entering base in efforts to celebrate the holidays early

for Reserve Citizen Airmen across the wing. (U.S. Air

Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Adriana Barrientos)

