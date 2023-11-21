Master Sgt. Delbert Templeton, 433rd Airlift Wing
resiliency integrator first sergeant, hands holiday candy
to service members arriving at the Growden Gate during
the December Unit Training Assembly next to Senior
Airman Hailey O’Connor, 802nd Security Forces member,
as she checks their identification, Dec. 2, 2023, at Joint
Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The First Sergeant
Council gifted holiday candy bags to service members
entering base in efforts to celebrate the holidays early
for Reserve Citizen Airmen across the wing. (U.S. Air
Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Adriana Barrientos)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 12:24
|Photo ID:
|8148331
|VIRIN:
|231202-F-DU873-1006
|Resolution:
|5605x3729
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Sergeant Council delivers holiday spirit to Alamo Wing [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Adriana Barrientos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT