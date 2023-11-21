Master Sgt. Delbert Templeton, 433rd Airlift Wing
resiliency integrator first sergeant, hands holiday candy
to service members arriving at the Growden Gate during
the December Unit Training Assembly, Dec. 2, 2023, at
Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The First
Sergeant Council gifted holiday candy bags to service
members entering base in efforts to celebrate the
holidays early for Reserve Citizen Airmen across the
wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Adriana
Barrientos)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 12:24
|Photo ID:
|8148330
|VIRIN:
|231202-F-DU873-1011
|Resolution:
|5866x3903
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Sergeant Council delivers holiday spirit to Alamo Wing [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Adriana Barrientos, identified by DVIDS
