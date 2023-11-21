First Sergeant Council delivers holiday spirit to Alamo Wing

Master Sgt. Delbert Templeton, 433rd Airlift Wing

resiliency integrator first sergeant, hands holiday candy

to service members arriving at the Growden Gate during

the December Unit Training Assembly, Dec. 2, 2023, at

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The First

Sergeant Council gifted holiday candy bags to service

members entering base in efforts to celebrate the

holidays early for Reserve Citizen Airmen across the

wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Adriana

Barrientos)

Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 Photo ID: 8148330