    First Sergeant Council delivers holiday spirit to Alamo Wing [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adriana Barrientos 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Delbert Templeton, 433rd Airlift Wing
    resiliency integrator first sergeant, hands holiday candy
    to service members arriving at the Growden Gate during
    the December Unit Training Assembly, Dec. 2, 2023, at
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The First
    Sergeant Council gifted holiday candy bags to service
    members entering base in efforts to celebrate the
    holidays early for Reserve Citizen Airmen across the
    wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Adriana
    Barrientos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    This work, First Sergeant Council delivers holiday spirit to Alamo Wing [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Adriana Barrientos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

