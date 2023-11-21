Maj. Jose Martinez, a chaplain for the 139th Airlift Wing, walks down the aisle after his retirement ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Dec. 3, 2023. Martinez has served in the military for 26 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 10:33 Photo ID: 8148272 VIRIN: 231202-Z-NR050-2008 Resolution: 5304x5304 Size: 2.38 MB Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Jose Martinez retires from the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.