    Maj. Jose Martinez retires from the 139th Airlift Wing

    Maj. Jose Martinez retires from the 139th Airlift Wing

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Maj. Jose Martinez, a chaplain for the 139th Airlift Wing, hands flowers to family members during his retirement ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Dec. 3, 2023. Martinez has served in the military for 26 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 10:33
    Photo ID: 8148268
    VIRIN: 231202-Z-NR050-2005
    Resolution: 5353x6691
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Missouri Guard
    139AW

