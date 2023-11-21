Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment simulate rigging cratering charges during Stand-in Force Exercise 24 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec. 3, 2023. SIFEX 24 is a division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. 2/7 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023
    Location: COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SIFEX 24 | 2/7 Arial Insert [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Free and Open IndoPacific
    Ready to Fight Now
    Stand-in-Force
    SIFEX 24

