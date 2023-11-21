U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment move to their objective during Stand-in Force Exercise 24 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec. 3, 2023. SIFEX 24 is a division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. 2/7 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 08:00 Photo ID: 8148168 VIRIN: 231203-M-CG913-1009 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 566.21 KB Location: COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SIFEX 24 | 2/7 Arial Insert [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.