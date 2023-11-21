SIFEX 24 | 2/7 Arial Insert

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVAL AIR STATION ATSUGI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment embark on a U.S. Marine MV-22B Osprey to execute an arial insert during Stand-in Force Exercise 24 Naval Air Station Atsugi, Japan, Dec. 3, 2023. SIFEX 24 is a division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. The MV-22B Osprey is assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262. 2/7 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    USMC
    Free and Open IndoPacific
    Ready to Fight Now
    Stand-in-Force
    SIFEX 24

