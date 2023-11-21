Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NBVC Sailors present colors during the Reagan National Defense Forum [Image 9 of 10]

    NBVC Sailors present colors during the Reagan National Defense Forum

    SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231202-N-AS200-1511 SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (Dec. 2, 2023) - Yeoman 2nd Class Petty Officer Arin R. Dixon, assigned to the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) aircraft carrier, performs the National Anthem during a keynote presentation by the Secretary of Defense, the Honorable Lloyd J. Austin III, at the Reagan National Defense Forum, Dec. 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 04:38
    Photo ID: 8148082
    VIRIN: 231202-N-AS200-1511
    Resolution: 4800x3412
    Size: 9.62 MB
    Location: SIMI VALLEY, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NBVC Sailors present colors during the Reagan National Defense Forum [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NBVC Sailors present colors during the Reagan National Defense Forum
    NBVC Sailors present colors during the Reagan National Defense Forum
    NBVC Sailors present colors during the Reagan National Defense Forum
    NBVC Sailors present colors during the Reagan National Defense Forum
    NBVC Sailors present colors during the Reagan National Defense Forum
    NBVC Sailors present colors during the Reagan National Defense Forum
    NBVC Sailors present colors during the Reagan National Defense Forum
    NBVC Sailors present colors during the Reagan National Defense Forum
    NBVC Sailors present colors during the Reagan National Defense Forum
    NBVC Sailors present colors during the Reagan National Defense Forum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Anthem
    USS Ronald Reagan
    NBVC
    NR-NPASE-W
    Ronald Reagan Defense Forum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT