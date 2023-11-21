Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBVC Sailors present colors during the Reagan National Defense Forum [Image 7 of 10]

    NBVC Sailors present colors during the Reagan National Defense Forum

    SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    231202-N-AS200-1507 SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (Dec. 2, 2023) - Petty Officer Nicole Bruckman, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), conducts a formal presentation of colors during a keynote presentation by the Secretary of Defense, the Honorable Lloyd J. Austin III, at the Reagan National Defense Forum, Dec. 2. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

