NBVC Sailors present colors during the Reagan National Defense Forum

231202-N-AS200-1506 SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (Dec. 2, 2023) - Yeoman 2nd Class Petty Officer Arin R. Dixon, assigned to the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) aircraft carrier, performs the National Anthem during a keynote presentation by the Secretary of Defense, the Honorable Lloyd J. Austin III, at the Reagan National Defense Forum, Dec. 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

