231202-N-AS200-1503 SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (Dec. 2, 2023) - Petty Officer Aaron Acodisin, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), conducts a formal presentation of colors during a keynote presentation by the Secretary of Defense, the Honorable Lloyd J. Austin III, at the Reagan National Defense Forum, Dec. 2. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 04:38 Photo ID: 8148075 VIRIN: 231202-N-AS200-1503 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.92 MB Location: SIMI VALLEY, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NBVC Sailors present colors during the Reagan National Defense Forum [Image 10 of 10], by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.