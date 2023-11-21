Experts Work to Extract U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon From Kaneohe Bay

A U.S. Navy Sailor with Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center assists private industry diving and salvage experts and Sailors with Company 1-2, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1,to extract the U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon from waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2023. Sailors and Marines are actively working with local and off-island specialists to recover the structurally intact P-8A Poseidon; environmental protection measures are in place, including 24/7 monitoring, containment booms, absorbent material, and a skimmer on standby. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones)

