Experts Work to Extract U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon From Kaneohe Bay

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, reposition inflatable salvage roller bags from under a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon during the aircraft’s extraction from waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2023. Private industry diving and salvage experts alongside U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines are actively working with local and off-island specialists to recover the structurally intact P-8A Poseidon; environmental protection measures are in place, including 24/7 monitoring, containment booms, absorbent material, and a skimmer on standby. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

