Private industry diving and salvage experts working alongside U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines use a hydraulic cable puller to tow a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, with the assistance of inflatable salvage roller bags, from waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2023. Sailors and Marines are actively working with local and off-island specialists to recover the structurally intact P-8A Poseidon; environmental protection measures are in place, including 24/7 monitoring, containment booms, absorbent material, and a skimmer on standby. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 02:05 Photo ID: 8148027 VIRIN: 231202-M-DA549-3002 Resolution: 6515x4343 Size: 5.19 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Experts Work to Extract U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon From Kaneohe Bay [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.