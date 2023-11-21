Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Experts Work to Extract U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon From Kaneohe Bay [Image 4 of 9]

    Experts Work to Extract U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon From Kaneohe Bay

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Private industry diving and salvage experts working alongside U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines use a hydraulic cable puller to tow a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, with the assistance of inflatable salvage roller bags, from waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2023. Sailors and Marines are actively working with local and off-island specialists to recover the structurally intact P-8A Poseidon; environmental protection measures are in place, including 24/7 monitoring, containment booms, absorbent material, and a skimmer on standby. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 02:05
    Photo ID: 8148027
    VIRIN: 231202-M-DA549-3002
    Resolution: 6515x4343
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Experts Work to Extract U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon From Kaneohe Bay [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Experts Work to Extract U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon From Kaneohe Bay
    Experts Work to Extract U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon From Kaneohe Bay
    Experts Work to Extract U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon From Kaneohe Bay
    Experts Work to Extract U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon From Kaneohe Bay
    Experts Work to Extract U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon From Kaneohe Bay
    Experts Work to Extract U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon From Kaneohe Bay
    Experts Work to Extract U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon From Kaneohe Bay
    Experts Work to Extract U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon From Kaneohe Bay
    Experts Work to Extract U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon From Kaneohe Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    salvage
    recovery
    extraction
    Kaneohe Bay
    Sailors
    Marines
    P-8A
    Marine Corps Base HawaiiMarine Corps Base Hawaii

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT