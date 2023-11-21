Experts Work to Extract U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon from Kaneohe bay

Private industry diving and salvage experts working alongside U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines use a hydraulic cable puller to tow a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, with the assistance of inflatable

salvage roller bags, from waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay,

Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2023. Sailors and Marines are actively working with local

and off-island specialists to recover the structurally intact P-8A Poseidon; environmental

protection measures are in place, including 24/7 monitoring, containment booms, absorbent

material, and a skimmer on standby. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 01:14 Location: HI, US