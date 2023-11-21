Experts Work to Extract U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon from Kaneohe bay

Private industry diving and salvage experts working alongside U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines use inflatable salvage roller bags to extract the U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon from waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2023. Sailors and Marines are actively working with local and off-island specialists to recover the structurally intact P-8A Poseidon; environmental protection measures are in place, including 24/7 monitoring, containment booms, absorbent material, and a skimmer on standby. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker)

Date Taken: 12.02.2023 by LCpl Clayton Baker