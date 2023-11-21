Sgt. 1st Class Michael McCorkle, a sappper and observer coach and trainer with First Army Division West, declines a net during an obstacle course at Camp Atterbury, Indiana Nov. 30, 2023. He will go on to represent First Army at the U.S. Army Best Sapper Competition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.02.2023 23:41 Photo ID: 8147942 VIRIN: 231130-A-TA175-8310 Resolution: 5381x8071 Size: 5.9 MB Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Army Division West Sappers [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.