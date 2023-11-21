First Army Division West Sappers

Sgt. 1st Class Peter Cruz, an observer coach and trainer for First Army Division West, competes in the selection process to represent First Army at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Nov. 30, 2023. Cruz was selected represent First Army at the U.S. Army Best Sapper Competition, which is scheduled in April.

