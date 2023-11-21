Sgt. 1st Class Peter Cruz, an observer coach and trainer for First Army Division West, competes in the selection process to represent First Army at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Nov. 30, 2023. Cruz was selected represent First Army at the U.S. Army Best Sapper Competition, which is scheduled in April.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2023 23:41
|Photo ID:
|8147935
|VIRIN:
|231130-A-TA175-5834
|Resolution:
|4307x6460
|Size:
|9.19 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Army Division West Sappers [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS
