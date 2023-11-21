Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Army Division West Sappers [Image 1 of 3]

    First Army Division West Sappers

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    First Army Division West

    Sgt. 1st Class Peter Cruz, an observer coach and trainer for First Army Division West, competes in the selection process to represent First Army at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Nov. 30, 2023. Cruz was selected represent First Army at the U.S. Army Best Sapper Competition, which is scheduled in April.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 23:41
    Photo ID: 8147935
    VIRIN: 231130-A-TA175-5834
    Resolution: 4307x6460
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Division West Sappers [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Army Division West Sappers
    First Army Division West Sappers
    First Army Division West Sappers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sapper
    first army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT